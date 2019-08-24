Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Sherri Sargent was contacted on a traffic stop Thursday evening. She was found to be in possession of numerous stolen financial devices (debit cards) and she admitted to trying to use them. She was arrested for possession of financial transaction devices.
— Thursday evening at 1725 Freedom Drive, Zachary Utley was contacted and found to be in possession of two plastic bags that contained controlled substances, police say. He was cited for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth and Xanax/Alprazolam).
— Thursday at 910 N. Boggs, Scott Martin reported that Ellis Chapman threatened to kill him. Chapman is being referred for terroristic threats.
— NMC Rental Services reported the theft of copper wire Thursday morning at 2112 W. Faidley.
— Todd Eich reported Thursday that his wallet was stolen at 1010 Allen Drive. The wallet was recovered but cash was missing.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in eight cases. There were 29 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Larry Fisher, 55, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on July 1, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
— Alexander J. Wilbeck, 28, Grand Island, was charged with committing two counts of third-degree domestic assault and one count of criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, all on Aug. 18. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
— Nathan R. Brooks, 28, Grand Island, was charged with committing strangulation and terroristic threats, both on Aug. 17.
— Suzanna Y. Schachta, 32, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension and posssession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Aug. 17. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
Driving Under the Influence: Roberto Moreno, 22, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Ted Lewis, 60, Kearney, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months; Kisha D. Paczosa, 19, St. Paul, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Teresa K. Kinney, 61, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail, driver’s licnese revoked six months. Also guilty of enhanced DUI, $500 fine, 10 days in jail, driver’s license revoked one year.