Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— An officer recognized a vehicle as having been involved in an unsolved shopliftingcase on August 25, 2019. The vehicle had no license plates and officer was unable tosee the in-transits. Traffic stop was conducted at 7th St and Pine St. The driver, identified via El Salvador ID as Nelson Montoya Lopez, initially provided the officer with a false name and date of birth. Lopez also had asuspended and revoked driver’s license, and an outstanding Hall County arrestwarrant. During a search incident to arrest, a baggie of suspected meth wasfound in his wallet. Suspected meth was also found in the vehicle. Lopez also admitted to having shoplifted items from Super Saver on August 25, 2019. Nelson was arrested for False Reporting, DDS, Possession controlled substance, Shoplifting,and a Hall County Warrant.
— A disturbance was dispatched to 827 S Phoniex Ct, which detailed a male and female in a verbal and physical altercation. Upon arriving Yusenl Abreu-Lamaswas contacted as he was walking away from the residence. Grecia reports Abreu-Lamaswas pulled her hair causing her pain. A records check showed Yusnel was therestricted party in an active and served protection order where Grecia was theprotected party. Abreu-Lamaswas arrested for Protection Order Violation and Domestic Assault.
— Juvenile reports being sent threatening messages from an unknown person.