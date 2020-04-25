Birth announcements
NEVILLE — To Jeremiah and Jennifer (Wurtz) of Central City, a son born April 16, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Derek Stortzum reported his 2012 Dodge Avenger was stolen from the parking lot of the Red Coach Inn, 3021 S. Locust St., some time between Wednesday and Thursday. He also reported his LG cellphone was stolen from the same location.
— A bank teller at Five Points Bank reported getting a counterfeit $20 bill in the deposit bag for Casey’s General Store, 1404 W. Second St.
— Barbra Bess reported a burglary occurred Thursday at her home at 121 N. Cherokee St. Bess was able to show damage to the front door and windows to the residence where it appeared that a single flat blade screwdriver had been used to pry the windows and door open. She also found damage to her 2002 Chevy Trailblazer on the passenger side of the vehicle in which someone had scratched the paint.
