Birth announcements
EMERY —To Alexander Emery and Heather Hendricks of Grand Island, a daughter born April 15, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are James and Nancy Hendrickson and Holly Saylor, all of Grand Island, and Joseph and Juan Emery of Cedar Park, Texas.
DWORAK — To Jake and Ashley (Rooze) Dworak of Ord, a son born April 14, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
BARTLETT — To Matt Bartlett and Sarah Hulit of Omaha, a son born March 30, 2020, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha. Grandparents are Lyn and Karen Hulit of Grand Island and Frank and Terry Bartlett of Omaha. Great-grandparent is Nancy Zahm of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
No felonies were reported.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
