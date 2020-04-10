Birth announcements
HERROLD — To Travis and Bridget (Meyer) Herrold of Hastings, a son born March 29, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
GARCIA — To Noé and Silvia Garcia of Hastings, a daughter born March 30, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felony was reported:
-- A 41-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted Tuesday by a known male. She said two other males witnessed the sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in four cases. There were 10 calls for service.
For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.