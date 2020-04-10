Birth announcements

HERROLD — To Travis and Bridget (Meyer) Herrold of Hastings, a son born March 29, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

GARCIA — To Noé and Silvia Garcia of Hastings, a daughter born March 30, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings

Police/Sheriff

Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.

Grand Island Police

The following felony was reported:

-- A 41-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted Tuesday by a known male. She said two other males witnessed the sexual assault. The investigation is ongoing.

Hall County Sheriff

Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in four cases. There were 10 calls for service.

