Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com http://www.vinelink.com> . Information is available 24 hours a day.

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.

Grand Island Police

The crime listed below is a felony.

— A Grand Island man reported being the victim of a scam by writing fraudulent checks to himself, depositing them into his accounts and then withdrawing the money and mailing it to a named male out of state. At this time, $6,538.07 is missing.

Hall County Sheriff

Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov http://www.hallcountyne.gov> and click on the sheriff link.

