Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police suspect that Timothy Kroeze purchased jewelry or attempted to purchase jewelry from two Grand Island stores in February, writing checks on a closed account. Kay Jewelers says Kroeze purchased a ring from its store Feb. 22 and sold it at a pawn shop less than an hour later. Howard’s Jewelry says Kroeze attempted to purchase more than $7,500 in jewelry Feb. 25. Kroeze will be referred for theft by deception for the Kay Jewelers incident and attempted theft by deception in the Howard’s Jewelry case.
— Highland Park Lawn Care reported a theft of one of its 16-foot trailers from its back parking lot, 402 Claude Road, between March 1 and March 18.
— Niels McDermott reported that a storage unit, 2215 W. Third St., was forcibly entered between Feb. 15 and Tuesday. Several construction items were taken from the unit.
— A woman who lives on North Elm Street was scammed into sending money via reloadable money cards to a suspect or suspects claiming to represent law enforcement.
— Police arrested Joshua Craig, 30, after a Penske box-truck was taken Wednesday from the VisionComm Enterprise parking lot at 3012 S. Locust St. The truck, which was recovered, has an estimated value of $60,000. Craig, who lives in Kansas City, Kans., was charged Thursday with two counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling more than $5,000 and one count of possession of burglar’s tools. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. May 14.
— A 15-year-old female was struck with a coaxial cable by her father. Police say the teen felt pain and had red welts on her upper and lower back. The case is open.
— A Helping Hand moving company, 2600 W. Third St., reported the theft of an International Harvester moving truck. The vehicle was later recovered by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
— Ryan Bartels reported that someone cut the padlocks off his jobsite trailers at 3807 Arch Ave. The thieves stole nail guns, Skilsaws and assorted hand tools from inside the trailers.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 28 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Graham Tire Commercial Center, 3085 West Wildwood Drive, reported a theft on Wednesday.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jose R. Tafoya-Morales, 75, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 365 days in jail with credit for 174 days served and must register as a sex offender. Also guilty of soliciting prostitution, 365 days in jail with credit for 174 days served.
— Horacio Aguilar-Arias, 53, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 365 days in jail with credit for 219 days served, 12 months post-release supervision. In another case, he received the same sentence for the same crime. Sentences will be served concurrently.
— Michelle A. Wallace, 31, Albion, tampering with physical evidence, 48 months probation.
Hall County Court
— Fuad I. Ise, 28, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $200 fine.
— Jessica D. Sanchez, 31, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 55 days in jail with credit for 55 days served. Also guilty of aiding and abetting a Class 2 misdemeanor, two days in jail with credit for two days served, and another count of attempt of a Class 4 felony, two days in jail.
— Derek J. Roberson, 37, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree forgery on Oct. 12. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. April 8.
— Scott D. Rector, 49, Omaha, was charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more and one count of second-degree criminal trespass, both on Wednesday. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. May 29.
— Todd D. Glaspie Jr., 29, homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, first offense, both on Wednesday. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. May 29.
— David Szafrajda, 37, homeless, was charged with eight counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, all on Feb. 28. He’s accused of taking property belonging to Healthplex Fitness Center, Active Family Chiropractic, Jason Hawley, Select Comfort/Sleep Number, Martha Rivas, Walgreen’s and Prepaid Express. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. June 2.
