Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Jesus Carbajal reported that his vehicle was stolen from 415 S. Cherry St. He said his keys were left in the vehicle and when he woke up for work, the vehicle was gone. The vehicle has been recovered.
— A truck was taken from 223 Commanche Ave. on Tuesday. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in five cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Emilee R. Tetherow, 21, North Platte, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 30 days in jail with credit for 90 days served, driver’s license revoked six months, ordered not to drive for 15 days. Also guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, four years probation, 90 days in jail, $1,200 probation fee, and failure to appear or comply with citation, two years probation.
— Alec Osborne, 25, Grand Island, had his probation revoked (original charge accessory to a Class 2 felony), 36 to 60 months in jail with credit for 89 days served.
Hall County Court
— Christopher Sanders, 28, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree forgery on Jan. 11. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. April 1.
— Scott L. Falance, 47, Grand Island, was charged with making terroristic threats and committing third-degree domestic assault, both on Feb. 1. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. April 2.
— Michael D. Walker, 36, Grand Island, was charged with failure to appear when on bail (felony) on Nov. 22. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. April 3.
— Bryan D. Ladeaux, 32, Grand Island, was charged with three counts of failure to appear when on bail (felony). Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. April 3.
— Ryan C. Jacobi, 40, Hastings, enhanced DUI or refusal (with one prior conviction), $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail, 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months, no driving for 45 days.
— Robert J. Rathke, 59, Union Grove, Wis., two counts of assault by threatening another in a menacing manner, $200 fine and 12 months probation for each.
— Joaquin Garcia Jr., 29, Grand Island, theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, second offense, $250 fine, 30 days in jail with credit for three days served, ordered to pay $179.55 in restitution.
— Andrew R. Meier, 30, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, third offense, $1,000 fine, 60 days in jail with credit for two days served, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked two years, ordered not to drive for 45 days. Also guilty of driving during revocation or impoundment, first offense, 30 days in jail, 12 months probation.
