Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Ruben Arispe was arrested Wednesday evening at 376 N. Elm St. Police say Arispe had assaulted his intimate partner, Denise De’Leon, who had visible injuries. A records check found that Arispe had multiple prior arrests for domestic assault.
— A juvenile female reported that she had been sexually assaulted between Saturday and Wednesday.
— Five Points Bank reported that a counterfeit $10 was found in a deposit from the State Fair. The bill was collected and placed into evidence.
— A Grand Island residence reported that a juvenile had sexual contact with an adult between July 28 and Wednesday. The incident is under further investigation.
— A sexual assault of an 11-year-old female was reported to have occurred within Grand Island’s city limits approximately two years ago.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in four cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Brayan Carbajal-Mateo, 20, Alda, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of money while violating a drug statute, possession of between an ounce and a pound of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
— Ernesto Guerrero Zarraga, 18, Wood River, was charged with accessory to a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony on April 24. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Oct. 30.
— Giovanni Govea-Deleon, 20, Grand Island, was charged with domestic assault-third degree/prior on Sept. 1. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Oct. 8.
— Ida E. Us, 38, Kearney, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possessing or consuming from an open alcohol container and two counts of third-degree assault. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
— Emilee Tetherow, 20, homeless, was charged with false reporting (misdemeanor), DUI-alcohol, first offense, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of 1 ounce to 1 pound of marijuana and failure to comply with citation, all on Tuesday. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Oct. 29.
Driving Under the Influence — Andrew L. Gonzalez, 18, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of minor in possession, under 19, first offense, $75 fine, six months probation; John R. Haidley, 61, Wood River, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Daniel Sotelo-Torres, 36, DUI-breath, second offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months. Also guilty of driving under suspension, $100 fine, 12 months probation; Melissa N. Nienabar, 27, Broken Bow, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 30 days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months. Also guilty of no proof of insurance, 20 days in jail, and two counts of failure to appear when on bail, 30 days in jail for each; Russell G. Dominessy, 54, Peru, Ind., enhanced DUI, $500 fine, seven days in jail with credit for two days served, driver’s license revoked one year.
