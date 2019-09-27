Birth announcements
CLAUSEN — To Adam and Amber (Schacher) Clausen of Grand island, a son born Sept. 23, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Gene and Pam Schacher and Kenny Clausen, all of Grand Island, and the late Karen Clausen. Great-grandparents are Deloris Albers of Grand Island and Viola Schacher of Duncan.
HENDRICKS — To Jon and Jessica (Whalen) Hendricks of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 23, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are David and Elizabeth Hendricks of Arapahoe and Jeff and Sarah Whalen of North Platte.
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Timothy A. Virus, 41, Doniphan, had his post-release supervision revoked (original offense enhanced DUI or refusal to be tested with two prior convictions), sentenced to 90 days in jail.
— Rickey D. Kehn, 34, Hastings, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal trespass, driving under suspension and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, all on Sept. 15. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
— Miguel Samaniego, 27, Grand Island, was charged with strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, both on Sept. 15. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
— Leonard E. Cabrales, 16, Grand Island, was charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats and possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, all on Sept. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Oct. 30.
Driving Under the Influence — Jorge L. Hernandez-Saldana, 33, Lexington, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
