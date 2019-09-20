Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Chief Sampson Joint Venture reported that someone had driven on a concrete road they had just poured, causing damage. The damage was done at 3533 Prairieview Street late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
— Five Points Bank reported a counterfeit $100 bill in a deposit from the Glass Bar from Tuesday. The bill was taken in by the bartender, who inspected it and believed it to be real. The female customer who furnished the bill also believed it was real.
— A juvenile female reported Wednesday that an adult male sexually assaulted her.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 23 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Brandon L. Erlenbusch, 33, Grand Island, first-offense resisting arrest, one year in jail with credit for 170 days. Also guilty of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device totaling $1,500 to $5,000, 48 months probation, ordered to pay restitution of $2,295.79.
— Kaylee Beth Aguilar, 31, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 24 months probation. Also guilty of attempt of a Class 4 felony, 24 months probation.
— Alec Josiah Osborne, 24, city listed as Lincoln and Grand Island, had his probation revoked. On the original offense of strangulation, he was sentenced to two to three years in jail with credit for four days. He was also guilty of possession of a controlled substance, one to two years in jail with credit for 28 days, and possession of a controlled substance near a school with intent to distribute, first offense, six to 15 years in jail with credit for 28 days.
Hall County Court
— Ariel Oliva-Garrido, 30, Grand Island, was charged with strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, both on Sept. 11. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
— Jose Hernandez, 27, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and first-degree false imprisonment. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
Driving Under the Influence: Miguel Martinez IV, 31, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of transporting a child while intoxicated, $150 fine, six months probation; Elyzabeth M. Hall, 27, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
