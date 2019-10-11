Police/Sheriff
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Eduardo Nevarez was stopped Wednesday night at West Charles and South Madison for failing to use his turn signal. During the stop, police say, marijuana was observed inside the vehicle. He was also found to have a suspended Nebraska driver’s license. Throughout the contact with Nevarez, it was determined that he had additional marijuana at his residence, police say. Nevarez was cited for less than an ounce of marijuana, driving during suspension and failure to signal. Due to the marijuana that was located at his residence, police say, he is being referred for distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana).
— Jose Aguilera Negrete reported a burglary at 518 E. Capital between Oct. 4 and Wednesday. He said no one had permission to enter his residence to remove the items.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in six cases. There were 10 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Johnathen K. Dasher, 21, Grand Island, had his probation revoked on original offenses of second-degree forgery totaling $500 to $1,500, theft by deception totaling $501 to $1,499 and theft by unlawful taking totaling $501 to $1,499. For each, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for seven days served.
— Jon Jay D. Caudillo, homeless, 33, obstructing a peace officer, 365 days in jail with credit for 124 days served.
