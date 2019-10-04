Birth announcements
RUSSELL — To LeRoy Russell and Chasity Sebesta of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 23, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Anthony and Melissa Schall of Grand Island and Michael and Jenny Donaldson of Texas. Great-grandparents are Deb and Bob Walkowiak, Kathryn Russell and Tony Ramirez, all of Grand Island, and Wilma and Chris DeRuiter of Texas.
ELLESTAD — To Darby and Kathy (Melton) Ellestad of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 19, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
PORTER — To Halana Porter of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 25, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
POEHLER — To Marshall and Lindsay (Mueller) Poehler of Wood River, a daughter born Sept. 19, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Bruce and Shary Mueller of Columbus and Gerald and Patricia Poehler of Shelton. Great-grandparent is Eugene Figgner of Fremont.
DYER — To Richard and Crystal (Knapp) Dyer of St. Paul, a son born Sept. 19, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
GANOW — To Andrew Ganow and Danielle Blodgett of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 30, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
MCCONKEY — To David McConkey and Breanne Harding of Fullerton, a daughter born Sept. 27, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
BOMBERGER — To Brian and Jamie (Ruzicka) Bomberger of St. Paul, a son born Sept. 30, 2019, at CHI St. Francis. Grandparents are Keith and Debra Bomberger of St. Paul, Brenda and Sam Hurburt of Cody, Wyo., and James and Patty Ruzicka of Lincoln.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Broderick Bullington, 27, Grand Island, was in a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of Capital Avenue and Webb Road early Thursday morning. The reporting party provided a description of the driver as he fled from the scene. The driver, Bullington, was contacted a short distance away. In Hall County Court Thursday, Bullington was charged with DUI-alcohol, second offense; failure to stop and render aid with no serious injury, and unlawful or fictitious display of plate/renewal tabs. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
— Police say Luis Blanco-Osario was stopped after he was witnessed driving in a manner that appeared he was trying to evade law enforcement. When police contacted Blanco-Osario, he was asked to step out of the vehicle. Police viewed a large machete and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle. Police determined that he was a convicted felon. He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence, refusal to test, driving during revocation without an interlock device and failure to signal.
Police say Mario Chavez-Sisneroz restricted a woman from exiting a situation in which she was assaulted. In Hall County Court Thursday, Chavez-Sisneroz, 25, was charged with committing third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense on June 16. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Dec. 3.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in seven cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Hall County District Court
— Stephanie Ortiz, 45, Grand Island, probation revoked (original crime was possession of a controlled substance), 30 days in jail, two years probation, required to pay $600 probation fee.
— Braden M. Galvan, 21, Grand Island, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, 24 months in jail with credit for 214 days, driver’s license revoked two years, ordered not to drive two years.
Hall County Court
— Benedict Beyersdorf, 48, Grand Island, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Feb. 17. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
— Audrianna R. Suazo, 30, Grand Island, was charged with false reporting of a misdemeanor and failure to appear when on bail for a felony, both on Oct. 2. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Dec. 5.
Driving Under the Influence — Kevin J. Hulinsky, 39, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, 20 days in jail, 36 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months, no driving 45 days; Jesus Guerrero Hernandez, 21, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of driving left of center, $25 fine, 12 months probation; disobeying a traffic control device, $25 fine, 12 months probation, and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, $300 fine, 12 months probation; Fidel Martinez-Rivera, 57, Grand Island, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail with one day’s credit, six months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
Correction
Hotels, motels will trained by YWCA
The YWCA will train hotel and motel employees to look for signs of human trafficking. The name of the organization was listed incorrectly once in a story in Thursday’s Independent.
