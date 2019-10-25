Birth announcements
SPANGLER HAUMONT — To Thomas and Deisi (Mendez-Diaz) Spangler Haumont of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
HARTMAN — To Doug and Kristie (Korene) Hartman of Clay Center, a son born Oct. 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Karen Korene and Michael Korene, both of Milwaukee, and Mary Hartman and Jim Hartman, both of Genoa, Nev. Great-grandparents are Lucille Sanfelippo of Milwaukee and Barbara and Rick Korene of New Berlin, Wis.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Elmer Acosta Jaco was arrested for second-degree forgery Wednesday. Police say Jaco, with the intent to deceive, completed and endorsed five checks on a bank account belonging to someone else for a total of $2,150 over a period of six days. The forged checks were cashed at Home Federal Bank locations in Grand Island, police say. He used a Nebraska identification document used by another person to cash the checks, police say.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 25 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Tristan Joe Bush, 33, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 20 to 60 months in jail with credit for 189 days served.
