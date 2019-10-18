Birth announcements
PEDERSEN — To J.J. and Staci (Jones) Pedersen of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 11, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jim and Julie Pedersen of Grand Island, Dan Jones of Eddyville and the late Sheri Jones.
MELCHER — To Jared and Emily (Fierstein) Melcher of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 13, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
MCGOWAN — To Ethan McGowan and Abby Miller of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 14, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mark and Renee Miller and Shay and Jacey McGowan, all of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Kay McGowan, Marnell VanHoosen and Guy and JoAnn Miller, all of Grand Island, and Karen Sandberg of Sutherland.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Tysheed Brunson was arrested for second-degree domestic assault Wednesday morning at 1921 Santa Anita Drive. His wife said during the course of an agrument, he threw a brush at her, causing injury.
— Danielle Lyons reported a shotgun stolen in a burglary she thought her mother had reported. The burglary took place at 414 E. First St.
— A student brought suspected edibles to school at 602 W. Stolley Park Road on Wednesday and shared with other students. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
No information was received Thursday. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Abdikarin G. Ali, 46, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, 365 days in jail with credit for 31 days served, $720 bond forfeited.
Hall County Court
— An arrest warrant was issued for Joshua W. Knuth, 29, Grand Island, for certificate of title violations on Feb. 14.
— Michael D. Walker, 35, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree forgery on July 31. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
— Troy D. Lutt, 42, Columbus, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on June 6. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
— Ellis Chapman, 62, Grand Island, was charged with making terroristic threats on Aug. 22. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 20.
— Jared J. Iron Horse, 32, Grand Island, was charged with committing burglary on July 13. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
— George E. Garcia, 30, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, $125 fine, 12 months probation.
Driving Under the Influence — Travis J. Galliart, 23, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
