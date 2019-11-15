Birth announcement
STUTZMAN — To Jared and Kaylee (Kuhl) Stutzman of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 12, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bruce and Tammy Kuhl and Bryan and Colleen Stutzman and great-grandparents are Marvin and Shirley Keller, Don and Marie Stoltenberg and Arla Stutzman, all of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 23-year-old female reported that Jerson Rodriguez, 27, distributed video of her displaying intimate parts of her without her permission. Rodriguez admitted to sending the video, police say. However, he said he had her permission. In Hall County Court Thursday, Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to intruding on a person without her consent, first offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
— A woman reported that a threatening note was left on her vehicle while it was parked at 800 Stoeger Drive.
— A 14-year-old male at Grand Island Senior High was reported to have made terroristic threats Wednesday after threatening to bring a knife to school, causing fear in a 14-year-old female.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in seven cases. There were 14 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Marjory Northrop, 46, Harvard, theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, second offense, 90 days in jail.
— Dayanis Faya-Reyes, 23, Grand Island, was charged with three counts of failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor and one count of failure to appear when on bail for a felony. Preliminary heairng set for 9 a.m. Jan. 15.
— Zachery L. Williams, 20, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse negligently causing injury and third-degree assault, both on Feb. 26. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
— Derek A. Washington, 24, Grand Island, was charged with committing third-degree sexual assault of a child on May 6. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
— Michael Baxa, 54, North Platte, was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense and committing child abuse negligently with no injury, al on Nov 13. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Jan. 28.
— David Pardinas, 33, Grand Island, was charged with possession of child pornography and visual depiction of sexually explicit acts, both committed on April 1. He is also charged with committing third-degree sexual assault of a child on Oct. 24. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
