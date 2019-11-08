Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Jose Munoz told police he gave someone $49,950 in cash for a trailer house at 307 Arapahoe Ave. The suspect is not the owner of the property, and did not have the authority to sell the property, police say. The suspect gave Munoz keys and advised Munoz he could take possession of the trailer. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in six cases. There were 17 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Michael D. Fines, 20, Shelton, burglary, four to six years in jail with credit for 30 days served. Also guilty of another count of burglary, ordered to pay $700 in restitution and $2,330 to Drug Court.
Hall County Court
— Joshua W. Ditter, 26, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
— Christopher L. Johnson, 34, Grand Island, was charged with making terroristic threats on No. 1. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Jan. 7.
— Sean Barth, 49, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense and terroristic threats, both on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Jan. 7.
— Johnny E. Stoltenberg, 48, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree domestic assault and assault by strangulation or suffocation, both on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
Driving under the influence: Robert V. Green, 71, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Dale A. Brockman, 56, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
