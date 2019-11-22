Birth announcements
JARVI — To Wade and Kenzie (Cartwright) Jarvi of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 17, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Keith and Mary Jarvi of Wayne and Zach Zoul and Cindy Johnson, both of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Rosie Suntych of Grand Island.
RAMIREZ — To Jordan Ramirez and Ashley Kuck of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 18, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Frank Rodriguez III reported that his 2001 black Ford Ranger was stolen from outside his residence Tuesday night at 118 W. 13th St. Keys to another vehicle were also taken, along with a mud/texture sprayer. The vehicle was later located. The case is open.
— Buomkuouth Wal was arrested for shoplifting Wednesday at Dillards, 3404 W. 13th St. The store reported he attempted to conceal merchandise on his person and attempted to exit the store without paying for it. He fled prior to an officer’s arrival but was apprehended a short distance away, police say. The merchandise was left behind and recovered by an employee. Police say Wal has two prior convictions for shoplifting.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases and there were 27 calls for service on Tuesday. Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases and There were 17 calls for service on Wednesday. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Two adult male inmates were charged with committing assault Tuesday afternoon at Hall County Jail.
— Ann Baker of Phillips reported that a car window was broken out by an unknown male on the west side of Hamilton County Bridge late Tuesday afternoon.
— McCoy Transfer reported the theft of a vehicle Tuesday morning from 2915 U.S. Highway 34.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jeremy A. Mason, 37, Grand Island, had his probation revoked (original offense third-degree sexual assault without consent), one year in jail with credit for 246 days served.
— Joe G. Servantes, 24, Kearney, attempt of a Class 4 felony, $1,000 fine, 365 days in jail with credit for 82 days served, $450 bond forfeiture. Also guilty of criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, 90 days in jail with credit for 82 days served.
— Mackinzie Michelle Pipes, 34, Grand Island, had her probation revoked. For the original offense of second-degree domestic assault, she was sentenced to 24 months probation and 30 hours of community service. For the original offense of strangulation, she had her probation revoked.
— Marcelion R. Hoselton, 25, Hastings, had probation revoked for the original offense of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction, 180 days in jail with credit for 132 days served, 18 months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Jesus E. Fregoso Ochoa, 29, Grand Island, was charged with abandoning or cruelly neglecting livestock resulting in injury or death, abandoning or cruelly neglecting livestock and abandoning or cruelly neglecting an animal, all on Aug. 16, 2018. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Jan. 6.
— Irma K. Fregoso Ochoa, 25, Grand Island, was charged with abandoning or cruelly neglecting livestock resulting in injury or death, abandoning or cruelly neglecting livestock and abandoning or cruelly neglecting an animal. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
— Vladimir Campos Alvarez, 50, Grand Island, was charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, all on Nov. 7. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28.
— Veronica Martinez, 35, Grand Island, was charged with first-offense criminal impersonation and driving under suspension, both on Nov. 8. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Jan. 28.
— Josue H. Christensen-Medina, 21, Grand Island, was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, first-offense willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension and violating a stop or yield sign, all on Nov. 11. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Jan. 14.
— Tanner S. Reaper, 22, Grand Island, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property totaling more than $5,000, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony and first-offense willful reckless driving, all on April 4. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
— Shandell L. Escalera, 27, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Nov. 12. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
— Emmanuel E. Yezinai, 55, Grand Island, was charged with enhanced DUI or refusal to be tested (with three prior convictions), driving with a revoked license and possessing or consuming from an open alcohol container, all on Nov. 8. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Jan. 14.
— Michelle Reed, 56, Chico, Calif., was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on Nov. 12. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
Driving Under the Influence: Asusena Zamudio, 35, Lexington, speeding, $25 fine. Also guilty of DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Brandon S. Bachle, 25, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Kyle Bockmann, 24, Grand Island, enhnanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail, 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
