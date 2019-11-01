Birth announcements
KOPKE — To Patrick and Mia (Schaaf) Kopke of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 16, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Rick and Sally Kopke of Hastings and Jeff and Vicki Schaaf of Broken Bow. Great-grandparents are Judy Kopke and Linda Story, both of Hastings, and Russell and Marilyn Breiner of Atkinson.
VERDECIA CRUZ — To Camilo Verdecia Ramirez and Yusimi Cruz Gonzalez of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 17, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Edgar Saquic Martin, 28, was arrested Wednesday after choking his girlfriend and mother of his child, Norma Coranado, at 2612 Webb Road, police say. In Hall County Court Thursday, he was charged with third-degree domestic assault and assault by strangulation or suffocation. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16.
— Oscar E. Rafael, 31, was charged in Hall County Court with third-degree domestic assault and assault by strangulation or suffocation.
Carla Garcia told police that Rafael was intoxicated and upset that she had made him feel “stupid” for checking on their sleeping daughter after she returned. She said he began to strangulate her and strike her face with his forearm. Garcia managed to use defensive tactics to esape from Rafael and flee to her neighbor’s home with their daughter. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
— Rafael Cordova Mejia reported that a person stole $2,300 in a deal to purchase a house from him that he didn’t own. The case is open.
— John Nowicki reported that after a verbal confrontation with a vehicle’s driver, she swerved the vehicle toward him while he was standing by the roadway. The suspect vehicle left the scene, which was at 924 W. Oklahoma. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 29 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Mark Allen Thompson, 42, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 2A felony, three years in jail with credti for three days served, 18 months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Merle Galvan, 41, Grand Island, third-degree assault, $50 fine, 12 months probation.
Driving Under the Influence — Christian J. Lopez, 25, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Gee Goh, 24, Omaha, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s licesne revoked 60 days. Also guilty of possession or consuming from an open alcohol container, $50 fine, six months probation; Cameron C. White, 21, Alda, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guitly of assault by threatening another in a menacing manner, $75 fine, nine months probation, and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, $300 fine; Kenneth L. Cranmer, 30, Grand Island, enhanced DUI or refusal to be tested (with one prior conviction), $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail, 60 months probation, driver’s license revoked five years, ordered not to drive 45 days.
