Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
— On Wednesday afternoon, officers located a stolen vehicle at Lazy V Apartments, 2703 E. Highway 30. During the recovery of the vehicle, police discovered that the suspect in the theft, Brandon Gardner, was found to be in possession of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle a 15 ¾-inch bayonet knife was located in the rear of the vehicle. Gardner told police the bayonet was a family heirloom and he was taking it to his mother. It was learned that Gardner is a convicted felon. Also found inside the vehicle was a pipe used to smoke illegal drugs, police say. Gardner was arrested for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Abdulkadir Iman was cited for possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia Wednesday morning at 420 N. Broadwell. Officers were called to the alley area behind the building in regard to to a male getting in and out of junk cars on that lot. Officers made contact with Iman inside one of the junked out cars. Police say he was found to have a syringe with 17 units of methamphetamine.
— A dog is suspected of being stolen in a burglary that took place at 3105 W. North Front St. Officers were dispatched to the apartment Wednesday afternoon in reference to the burglary. Skyler Smiley said he left the entry door unlocked earlier in the afternoon and when he returned to the residence he observed multiple doors inside the residence open and his dog missing. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on two warrants. There were 22 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
