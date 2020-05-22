Birth announcements
HODGES — To Roni and Amanda (Stutzman) Hodges of St. Libory, a son born May 13, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bryan and Colleen Stutzman of Grand Island, Chris and Rick Hock of Aurora and Ronnie Hodges of Texas. Great-grandparents are Arla Stutzman of Wood River and Don and Marie Stoltenberg of Grand Island.
KNAUB — To Kyle and Kimberlee (Blaha) Knaub of Loup City, a daughter born May 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Chris and Beci Blaha and Kimberly Knaub, all of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Alan Blaha of Lincoln and Vergene Gunn of Edgar.
YOCKEY — To Steven and Nesha (Rasmussen) Yockey of Gibbon, a daughter born May 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Steven and Pam Rasmussen and Dan and Brenda Yockey, all of Gibbon. Great-grandparents are Barb Firme of Gibbon and Phyllis Rasmussen and Carolee Yockey, both of Kearney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.