Birth announcements

HODGES — To Roni and Amanda (Stutzman) Hodges of St. Libory, a son born May 13, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bryan and Colleen Stutzman of Grand Island, Chris and Rick Hock of Aurora and Ronnie Hodges of Texas. Great-grandparents are Arla Stutzman of Wood River and Don and Marie Stoltenberg of Grand Island.

KNAUB — To Kyle and Kimberlee (Blaha) Knaub of Loup City, a daughter born May 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Chris and Beci Blaha and Kimberly Knaub, all of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Alan Blaha of Lincoln and Vergene Gunn of Edgar.

YOCKEY — To Steven and Nesha (Rasmussen) Yockey of Gibbon, a daughter born May 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Steven and Pam Rasmussen and Dan and Brenda Yockey, all of Gibbon. Great-grandparents are Barb Firme of Gibbon and Phyllis Rasmussen and Carolee Yockey, both of Kearney.

