Birth Announcements
RECH — To Nick and Kelsey (Beiermann) Rech of Grand Island, a son born May 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Alan and Kelly Beiermann of Columbus and Dan and Ann Rech of Ulysses.
BURCH — To Brandon and Lindsey (Schwieger) Burch of Grand Island, a daughter born May 7, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— A woman reported a case of domestic assault May 3 at 1013 White Ave. She said Moises Morales-Riquic strangled her, impeding her breathing. She also reported injury to her neck with his nails by scratching her. She said the assault occurred following an argument in which Morales-Riquic wanted to look at her cell phone and she refused. He was contacted and admitted to the strangulation. Morales-Riquic was arrested for strangulation and domestic assault.
— Officers responded to 1203 Cedar Ridge Court early Thursday in reference to an assault involving a vehicle. Two juvenile females, ages 14 and 18, were found to have been assaulted. The case is open.
— Mohamed Abshir reported he was assaulted by a known individual Wednesday night at 319 S. Walnut. He received a facial fracture from the assault.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 18 calls for service.
For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
