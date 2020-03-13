Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Andrew Aken, 54, was arrested Wednesday after being contacted at a traffic stop at 208 W. 13th St. Police say Aken, a convicted felon, had an active warrant and a concealed weapon (a knife). In Hall County Court onThursday, he was charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, first offense, and possession or use of a drug paraphernalia. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 8.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 14 calls for service.
For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Ty Chanthapatheth, 27, homeless, possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug with intent to distribute, two to seven years in jail with credit for 219 days served. Also guilty of possession of a controlled substance, one to two years in jail with credit for 219 days served. Sentences will be served concurrently.
Hall County Court
— Shanta Romero, 29, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of committing child abuse intentionally with no injuries, both on March 3, 2019.
— Chrissi Yeck, 37, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of committing child abuse negligently with no injury, all on Jan. 30. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. March 31.
— Rocco Saldivar Jimenez, 18, Grand Island, was charged with kidnapping someone who was voluntarily released alive on Jan. 25.
Update
Koziol open house canceled
Genevieve Koziol’s birthday open house scheduled for March 22 in Fullerton has been canceled in response to the coronavirus. The open house is included in the Independent’s Sunday Occasions section which was printed Thursday morning.
