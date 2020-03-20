Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Kevin Miller reported that sometime after Jan. 18, someone took an older Snapper self-propelled lawnmower from inside a garage at 603 W. John St. No forced entry was reported.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in eight cases. There were 15 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Kaitlyn D. Lee, 24, Grand Island, had her probation revoked. On the original offense of possession of a controlled substance, she was sentenced to 120 days in jail. On the original offense of posssession or use of drug paraphernalia, she was fined $100.
— Michel O. Mikaya, 29, Lincoln, had his probation revoked for theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, second offense, He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 31 days, ordered to pay $33.88 restitution.
— Faysal D. Hirsi, 28, Grand Island, criminal possession of a forged instrument totaling $500 to $1,500, 180 days in jail with credit for 128 days.
Hall County Court
— Ricardo Erives, 20, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree assault, failure to stop and render aid with no serious injury, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, possession of a controlled substance, first-offense identity fraud, criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, first-offense possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana and speeding, all on Feb. 1. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. May 12.
— David Szafrajda, 37, Grand Island, was charged with obstructing a peace officer; theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense; carrying a concealed weapon, second or subsequent offense, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, all on Saturday. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. March 24.
— Mellenize A. Utterback, 28, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, second offense, and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, all on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. May 12.
