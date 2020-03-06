Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A woman who lives on Lovegrass Drive reported attempted fraud Wednesday. She received phone calls advising that she needed to withdraw money from her bank account and purchase Target gift cards as payment to the government for a criminal investigation. She went to the store to purchase gift cards but was denied.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in 10 cases. There were 24 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Melissa Wood reported theft by deception Wednesday in Alda.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Johnnie Janzen Jr., 51, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, third offense, $1,000 fine, 36 months probation, 30 days in jail with credit for two days served, $600 probation fee, license revoked six years, ordered not to drive for 45 days. Also guilty of driving while revoked from DUI or refusal, 36 months probation, license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive for 45 days, and no proof of insurance, 36 months probation.
— James F. Daisley, 38, St. Paul, driving while revoked from DUI/refusal to be tested, two years in jail, license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive for 15 years. Also guilty of DUI breath, fourth offense, three years in jail. Sentences to be served consecutively.
— Thomas J. Franks, 22, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 90 days in jail with credit for 63 days, 36 months probation, $900 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Abdihakim Farah, 30, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree forgery. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. March 18.
