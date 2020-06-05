Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— Michael McCandless reported that his vehicle was stolen from the driveway at 322 W. Eighth St. on Tuesday or Wednesday. The driver side door does not lock. The vehicle can start without the key in the ignition. The case is open.
— Jason Canfield reported being struck in the face by a male, which caused a cut below his left eye requiring stitches. The assault took place Wednesday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were nine calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
