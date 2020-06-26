Birth announcements
STAMER — To Levi and Brittany (Friesen) Stamer of Grand Island, a son born June 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Leo and Jody Stamer and Cindy L. Friesen, all of Grand Island, and Stan and Cynthia A. Friesen of Henderson. Great-grandparents are Joan Stamer and Dale and Marilyn Ackerman, all of Grand Island, Louie and Alma Siebert and LeRoy and Marion Friesen, all of Henderson.
HOLLISTER — To Jeff and Nicole (Rouse) Hollister of Doniphan, a daughter born June 15, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mark and Deb Rouse of Shelton and Jim and Dee Hollister of Doniphan.
BEYERINK — To Ethan and Amber (Kloss) Beyerink of Fullerton, a daughter born June 16, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tom and Deb Beyerink of Fullerton and Brad and Laura Kloss of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Margaret Hassman of Grand Island, Lois Beyerink of Carroll, Iowa, and Joyce Anderson of Fullerton.
ANDERSEN — To Shelby Lynn Andersen of Hastings, a daughter born June 17, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Randy and Peg Andersen of Thedford and Shelly Andersen of North Platte.
DUFF — To Jeremy and Aly (Alberts) Duff of Hastings, a son born June 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
All crimes listed below are felonies.
— Thomas Ziller reported a burglary to Ziller Tile woodworking shop at 318 N. Jefferson. Forced entry resulted in the theft of property. The crime occurred Monday or Tuesday. An arrest has been made.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 22 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Judith Jones reported theft Wednesday at 2553 N. 60th Road in Grand Island.
