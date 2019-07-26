Birth announcements
SCHOCK — To Aaron and Sierra (Besmer) Schock of Grand Island, a son born July 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Roman and Wilma Schock of Norfolk and Kenny and Tina Besmer of Loomis. Great-grandparents are John and Karen Ostrander of Omaha, Leona Besmer of Bertrand and Roger and Marilyn Danielson of Holdrege. Great-great-grandparent is Joan Ostrander of Colorado Springs, Colo.
ZELASNEY — To Jason and Mallory (Hellbusch) Zelasney of Grand Island, a son born July 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
SPERLING — To Zachary Sperling and Ellery Roth of Wood River, a daughter born July 22, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
CYBORON — To Geoff and Sherry (Overfield) Cyboron of Boelus, a son born July 22, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Ron and Denise Cyboron of Aurora and George and Debbie Overfield of Grand Island.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A woman reported that her boyfriend, Pedro Pedro-Sebastian, assaulted her, threatened to kill her and broke her phone at their home at 1615 S. Lincoln St. Officers noted several signs of injury on the woman, who reported that Pedro-Sebastian fled their home in her vehicle. Police contacted him latr in the parking lot of 415 S. Cherry St. He was arrested for terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief, fourth-offense DUI and driving during suspension.
— Ben Abbott reported that his 2005 Buick LeSabre was stolen by a suspected house guest, Cassandra Quickbear, at 710 N. Walnut. The vehicle was later located. Quickbear was referred for motor vehicle theft.
— Universal Conveyors, 203 N. Darr, reported that an employee used company funds for personal gain between February 2015 and Wednesday. The case is open.
— Casey’s General Store, 806 N. Eddy St., reported that an unknown person passed a counterfeit $20 bill Tuesday or Wednesday. The bill was then turned in to the bank with the daily deposits.
— A Grand Island woman who lives on West Koenig reported that her 13-year-old son struck her in the arm with a piece of wooden trim, causing injury, on Wednesday. He was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon (non-firearm) to commit a felony. He was transported to Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services in Madison.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in four cases. There were 30 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— John Franke of Wood River reported theft Wednesday at 6212 110th Road S.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Nicholas P. Casey, 24, Grand Island, first-degree criminal trespass, 72 hours in jail. Also guilty of another count of first-degree criminal trespass, 18 months probation.
— Jolene S. Hamner, 33, St. Paul, attempt of a Class 2 felony, three to six years in jail. She also had her probation revoked. For the original offense of possession of a controlled substance, she was sentenced to one to two years in jail, with credit for 154 days served. For the original offense of possession of a burglar’s tools, she was sentenced to one to two years in jail with credit for 175 days served. For the original offense of two counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, she was sentenced to 90 to 180 days in jail, with credit for 175 days served for each. For the original offense of theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999, she was sentenced to one to two years in jail, with credit for 175 days served.
— Javante Kion Moore, 25, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 18 months in jail with credit for 69 days served, 12 months post-release supervision, ordered to pay restitution of $1,500. Also guilty of theft by deception totaling $501 to $1,499, 365 days in jail with credit for 69 days served.
Hall County Court
— Miguel Morales, 18, Grand Island, was charged with committing burglary on July 18. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Aug. 21.
— Trai Thornton, 20, Grand Island, was charged with committing burglary on July 18. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21.
— Antonio Thomas, 44, Omaha, was charged with committing terroristic threats and violating a harrassment protection order, both on Aug. 29, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Andrew Ganow, 21, Columbus, for strangulation, third-degree domestic assault and criminal mischief totaling $501 to $1,499, all on Nov. 4, 2018.
— Jonathan E. Gilbert, 31, Grand Island, was charged with committing domestic assault — third degree/prior on July 19. Hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17.
— Nathan R. Brooks, 28, Grand Island, was charged with committing strangulation, third-degree domestic assault and unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, first offense, on July 19. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Sept. 17.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Hafen E. Hudson, 30, address unknown, was charged with committing robbery, burglary and terroristic threats on Oct. 5, 2018.
— Leyla M. Said, 26, Grand Island, was charged with committing second-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, all on July 19. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 17.
— Michael T. Herlick, 24, Madison, was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Act on Jan. 17. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
— Dawn O. Dowhy, 38, St. Paul, was charged with DUI-alcohol, fifth or subsequent offense, committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, tampering with or circumventing interlock device and contributing to the delinquency of a child, all on May 3. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.