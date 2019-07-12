Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Kimberly James reported Wednesday morning that someone tried to enter her home at 811 N. Greenwich St. through an unlocked back door. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and was not located. No damage was done and nothing was taken.
— Richard Roman reported that the front passenger seat and center console of his maroon 2015 Chevy Malibu was started on fire by an unknown person. The fire occurred between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 817 W. Third St.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Brandon Lee Marshall, 37, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine, 60 months probation, $1,500 probation fee.
— Braden M. Galvan, 21, Grand Island, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (felony), five months in jail, revocation of post-release supervision. Also guilty of assault by a confined person without a weapon, five months in jail.
Hall County Court
— Thomas J. Duncan, 41, Grand Island, false reporting of a misdemeanor, 90 days in jail with credit for 64 days served. Also guilty of theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, second offense, 90 days in jail.
— Zachary D. Utley, 33, Grand Island, was charged with possession of burglar’s tools, theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500 and failure to use turn signal, all on Tuesday. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. July 30.
— Jamie Little Elk, 32, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a burglar’s tools and theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, second offense, both on Tuesday. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 16.
— Brandon Latigue, 18, Hastings, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal trespass, minor in possession younger than 19, first offense, and possession or use drug paraphernalia, all on Tuesday. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
— Ernest Guerrero Zarraga, 18, Wood River, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal trespass, minor in possession younger than 19, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Tuesday. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
Driving Under the Influence — Felipe D. Ramirez, 18, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, $75 fine, and excess windsheild and/or window tinting, $50 fine; Cristobel Lario-Perez, 40, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months.