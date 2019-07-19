Birth announcements
MEDRANO-AGUILAR — To Jesus Medrano and Kaylee Aguilar of Grand Island, a daughter born July 9, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Tom and Leona Aguilar and Maria and Jesus Medrano, all of Grand Island.
FORREST — To Kevin and Sunny (Milhon) Forrest of Grand Island, a daughter born July 10, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Mohamuud Guure reported being struck in the face with a beer bottle during a fight with Kewsar Abdi. Guure had visible injuries to his face. Kewsar Abdi reported being struck several times by Guure in the face and she also had visible injuries to her face. Abdi was found to have an active and confirmed Dawson County warrant. Abdi was arrested for 2nd degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and a Dawson County warrant. Guure has been referred for assault mutual. The incident took place at 3:26 a.m. Thursday at 506 W. Fourth St.
— Habib Abdala reported that his 2007 black Ford 500 was stolen out of the JBS parking lot at 555 S. Stuhr Road sometime Wednesday night.
— Ross Cone reported unknown person/s burglarized his residence at 1512 Warbler Circle and took two televisions and two sound bars. The incident took place sometime between July 7 and July 15.
Hall County Sheriff
