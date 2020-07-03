Birth announcement
LUA MATA — To Jason Lua Mercado and Siboney Lua Mata (Hernandez) of Grand Island, a son born June 25, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
All crimes listed below are felonies:
— Nicole Aguilar reported that she was physically assaulted Wednesday near 907 S. Greenwich St. by her boyfriend, Kevin Sullivan. Aguilar had fresh scratch marks/abrasions and her shirt was torn from the assault, police said. Sullivan was contacted and placed under arrest for third-degree domestic assault (sixth offense).
— Police said Jose Martinez fled from law enforcement after a domestic disturbance Wednesday morning at Second Street and North Broadwell Avenue. Officers were investigating the disturbance when the reporting party pointed out to police that the suspect was driving by at Second and Broadwell. Officers visually identified Martinez driving his registered vehicle northbound on Broadwell. Officers got behind the vehicle at the stoplight at Broadwell and Third Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, since Martinez was known to have a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle took off through the red light away from the patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The suspect sped over the tracks and was at such a speed that the vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane at oncoming vehicles, kicking up debris as it swayed back into the right lane as Broadwell curves back north at Fourth Street. Martinez will be referred for flight to avoid arrest, driving during suspension, willful reckless driving, exhibition of acceleration, a traffic signal violation and driving left of center.
— Deborah Randall, 1308 W. Fourth St., reported a theft of collectible stones, fossils and petrified wood sometime in April. After asking around, it was determined that a male subject was trying to sell the items in Lincoln. Case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
No information was available Thursday.
Correction
Kontos’ name misspelled
Tessa Kontos was quoted in a story in Thursday’s Independent about Lincoln Pool’s opening. Her name was misspelled.
