Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.

Grand Island Police

The following felonies were reported:

— Destini Kinsey reported a burglary to her home on West Ninth Street. Someone entered her residence and stole several hunting and fishing items. She also reported that jewelry from inside the home was missing.

Hall County Sheriff

Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.

