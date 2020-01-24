Birth announcements
COOPER — To Joe and Allison (Blauhorn) Cooper of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 18, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Bill and Karen Cooper of Grand Island and Larry and Sheryl Blauhorn of St. Libory. Great-grandparent is Eugene Garrett of Falls City.
JURADO — To Alonzo Jurado and Emma Fritz of Hastings, a daughter born Jan. 18, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
SANCHEZ — To Bruce and Jennifer (Wiebe) Sanchez of Hastings, a daughter born Jan. 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Late Wednesday morning, an officer responded to Sonic Drive-In, 805 N. Diers, in regard to counterfeit currency. The reporting party said a current employee passed a $20 bill that was later found to be fake. The employee was later contacted and was also found to have an active warrant. The case is open.
— Alejandro Acevedo reported he was out a total of $1,500 after a named female rented a home to him which she had no legal standing to do. He presented written receipts which he claims the female wrote. On these receipts, the suspect allegedly signed another party’s name. The case is open.
— Connor Armstrong reported a burglary to his apartment at 804 N. Boggs on Tuesday. Money was taken.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 25 calls for service.
For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.