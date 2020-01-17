Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Yahya Abdi, 38, was arrested after offering a counterfeit $100 bill for merchandise Wednesday at Pump and Pantry, 704 W. Second St. In Hall County Court Thursday, he was charged with first-degree forgery. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. March 24.
— A report of a check forgery involving Buckeye Valley Schools in Delaware, Ohio, was received from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The transaction occurred at Heartland Bank in Grand Island. The victim is Buckeye Valley Schools. The case is under investigation.
— Stueby’s Alibi Sports Bar reported Wednesday that a male presented a prop $20 bill for payment. The cashier told the man it was fake and he walked out.
— A 1999 Olds Intrigue, owned by Ali Ali-Ahmed, was parked at a mechanic shop to be fixed. It was taken overnight and found a block away in someone’s driveway. The incident occurred at 715 W. Fifth St.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 24 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Mark A. Thompson, 42, Grand Island, had his probation revoked (original offense possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug with intent to distribute), sentenced to two to three years in jail with credit for 171 days served.
Hall County Court
— David F. Carrion, 38, Doniphan, was charged with second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, all on April 21. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Jan. 27.
— Karina Betancourt Sanchez, 28, Wood River, was charged with fraud to obtain assistance totaling $1,500 or more in 2016. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
— Dayanis Faya-Reyes, 23, Grand Island, two counts of failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor, $25 fine, 24 months probation for each. In another case, guilty of attempt of Class 4 felony, $50 fine, 24 months probation.
Driving Under the Influence: Michelle Gary, 45, Solomon, Kan., DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Tanner Z. Fenton, 29, Grand Island, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail, 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked one year. Roberto D. Lopez, 25, Grand Island, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, 10 days in jail, driver’s license revoked one year. Also guilty of DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months, and attempt of a Class 4 felony, 10 days in jail.
