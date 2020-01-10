Birth announcements
CHRISTIANSEN — To Richard and Kimberley (Beaty) Christiansen of Dannebrog, a daughter born Jan. 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
JERABEK — To Thomas and Candice (Curlo) Jerabek of Farwell, a daughter born Jan. 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Orscheln Farm & Home, 515 S. Webb Road, received a counterfeit check Wednesday. The suspect allegedly purchased $1,868.31 worth of merchandise with a fake check. Before he could collect all of the merchandise he purchased, he left and did not return. The case is open.
— Drew Oakeson reported that someone obtained his credit card information, went to Walmart stores in Grand Island and Hastings on Jan. 5 and purchased $6,292.18 in assorted merchandise. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 20 calls for service.
For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.