CHRISTIANSEN — To Richard and Kimberley (Beaty) Christiansen of Dannebrog, a daughter born Jan. 3, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

JERABEK — To Thomas and Candice (Curlo) Jerabek of Farwell, a daughter born Jan. 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

The following felonies were reported:

— Orscheln Farm & Home, 515 S. Webb Road, received a counterfeit check Wednesday. The suspect allegedly purchased $1,868.31 worth of merchandise with a fake check. Before he could collect all of the merchandise he purchased, he left and did not return. The case is open.

— Drew Oakeson reported that someone obtained his credit card information, went to Walmart stores in Grand Island and Hastings on Jan. 5 and purchased $6,292.18 in assorted merchandise. The case is open.

Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 20 calls for service.

