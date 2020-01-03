Birth announcements
LARIOS ORDOÑEZ — To Ancelmo Larios Ajualip and Maria Ordoñez Velasquez of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 27, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
PAGE — To Tyler and Michelle (VonSprekelsen) Page of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 29, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Counterfeit currency was passed Dec. 20 at the Goodwill Industries store, 2223 N. Webb Road. The case is open and active.
— Elias Mendoza was arrested Thursday at 602 W. Stolley Park Road after he allegedly gave police a false name and date of birth. A records search found that he had a Hall County warrant. He was arrested for criminal impersonation.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in five cases. There were 35 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Zubeyer M. Abdi, 23, Aberdeen, S.D., terroristic threats, 11 months in jail with credit for 176 days served, nine months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Nicholas H. Terjak, 30, Grand Island, was charged with committing second-degree forgery totaling $1,500 to $5,000 on Dec. 10. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Jan. 30.
— Jeanell J. Peace, 40, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Dec. 11. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.