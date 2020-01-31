Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— At 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, at 616 Grand Ave., Kelly Hohlen reported to Grand Island Police the theft of a ring from inside her home. The case is open.
— At 1:33 a.m. on Thursday, at East Fifth and North Vine streets, police responded to a residence in reference to a sexual assault. Officers spoke with a woman who reported she had been sexually assaulted. A 23-year-old man was later arrested for first degree sexual assault.
— At 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, at 2024 East Highway 30, police arrested Jessica Sanchez and Aden Hassan following a traffic stop in which a vehicle was stopped due to failing to signal. It was found that Sanchez had an active Adams County warrant. When placed in custody, paraphernalia and methamphetamine were located on her person. A search of the driver, Hassen, found methamphetamine on his person. It was also found that Hassan had a suspended out-of-state license. Sanchez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), paraphernalia, and the Adams County warrant. Hassan was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth), driving during suspension and failure to signal.
— At 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, at 1600 N. Custer St., a juvenile male reported he was threatened by another juvenile male at Walnut Middle School. The case is open.
— There were two forgery incidents between Jan. 16 and Jan. 29. Buckeye Valley Schools in Delaware, Ohio, reported counterfeit forged checks were passed at Super Acapulco, 317 S. Locust St. and Walmart south, 3502 S. Locust St., in Grand Island. Both cases remain under investigation.
— At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, at 2514 North Webb Road, a man reported he was a victim of theft by deception, losing $4,000 to a phone scam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.