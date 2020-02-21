Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
No felonies were reported.
Hall County Sheriff
No information was available.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Edgar A. Saquic-Martin, 28, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, 180 days in jail with credit for 104 days served.
Hall County Court
— Daniel J. Rodriguez, 31, Kearney, false reporting (misdemeanor), 90 days in jail.
— Nicolas L. Gutierrez, 32, Lincoln, third-degree domestic assault, $175 fine, 90 days in jail, 24 months probation.
— Yasir Abdalla Khater, 38, Lexington, was charged with issuing a bad check worth $1,500 to $5,000 on July 7, 2019. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. March 4.
— Juana Pablo-Andres, 40, Grand Island, was charged with committing identity theft totaling $5,000 or more on June 1, 2018. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Feb. 25.
— David W. Peterson, 52, homeless, was charged with making terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault, both on Feb. 19. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. March 30.
— Erika Ixtabalan, 36, Grand Island, was charged with committing identity theft totaling $5,000 or more on April 17, 2017. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
— Juana Flores-Rodriguez, 49, Grand Island, was charged with committing identity theft totaling $5,000 or more on April 1, 2017. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Feb. 25.
Driving under the influence — Axel E. Mejia-Perez, 28, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail, 30 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months, no driving for 45 days.
