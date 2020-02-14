Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Joshua and Brenda Hall reported a burglary at 1618 N. Kimball that took place between Saturday and Wednesday. The back door was forced open and a welder was taken from the garage.
— Five Points Bank, 3111 W. Stolley Park Road, accepted a $20 bill with deposits Wednesday and the bill was later determined to be counterfeit. The bank representative did not know specifically which deposit the counterfeit bill was in, so there is no additional information available.
— Donita Delavega reported finding a damaged front door to a residence on North Greenwich.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in six cases. There were 12 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Christopher R. Atwill, 29, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, one year in jail with credit for 141 days served. Also guilty of second-degree false imprisonment, one year in jail, and violating a protection order, one year in jail.
— Catherine S. Kucera-Fitzgerald, 57, probation revoked and sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 53 days served, for obstructing a peace officer.
Hall County Court
— Macon A. Hehner, 29, Grand Island, was charged with committing burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, all on Jan, 20. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
— Travis D. Wenzl, 36, Grand Island, was charged with failure to appear when on bail for a felony on Feb. 12. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 16.
— Justin J. Lindberg, 35, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest, first offense, all on Feb. 8. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Feb. 28.
— Mayra G. Santillan Robledo, 27, Grand Island, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property totaling $1,500 to $4,999, first-offense carrying a concealed weapon and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Feb. 10. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.