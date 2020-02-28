Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police received a report Wednesday morning that Ryan A. Lopez was trespassing at 110 Lakeview Circle. He gave police false name information, police say. He was arrested for three Hall County warrants and for criminal impersonation.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested nine people on warrants in 11 cases. There were 29 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Yanet Fernandez-Perez, 33, homeless, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 30 months probation, $750 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Dylan J. Brooks, 26, Bellevue, was charged with possession of a controlled substance Schedule 1/2/3, possession of more than a pound of marijuana, driving under suspension and speeding, all on Feb. 26. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. March 26.
— Shane Worthey, 39, Warsaw, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-offense criminal impersonation and driving during revocation or impoundment, first offense, all on Feb. 5. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. March 30.
— Cindy S. Svitak, 56, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Feb. 3. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. March 5.
Driving under the influence: Tammy C. White, 43, North Branch, Minn., DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
