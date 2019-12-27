Birth announcements
HARVEY — To Dustin and Dinalyn (Palconit Bocalla) Harvey of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 19, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
MECHEM — To William and Tiffany (Ernst) Mechem of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 18, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are John Ernst of Juniata, Teresa Powell of Hastings, Eric Kramer of Mentor, Kan., and Diana Hobbie of Kansas City, Mo.
JACOBSEN — To Jason and Amy (May) Jacobsen of Scotia, a daughter born Dec. 18, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Doug and Randy May of Loup City and Howard and Janice Jacobsen of Scotia. Great-grandparent is Lucille Dawson of Granada, Colo.
THELEN — To Trevor and Abigail (Countryman) Thelen of Doniphan, a daughter born Dec. 19, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Brian and Dianne Countryman of Grand Island and Bob and Connie Thelen of Stromsburg. Great-grandparent is Rita Reves of Adel, Iowa.
EMAL — To Darren and Emily (Jackson) Emal of Shelton, a son born Dec. 14, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Diane Jackson, Keith Jackson and Steve and Jan Emal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.