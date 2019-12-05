Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in five cases. There were 15 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Billy J. Stout, 19, Grand Island, third-degree sexual assault of a child, 30 months in jail with credit for 130 days served, 18 months post-release supervision, must register as a sex offender. Also had his probation revoked (original offense attempt of a Class 4 felony), one year in jail with credit for 30 days.
Hall County Court
— Cody M. Ellis, 41, Grand Island, third-degree assault, $1,000 fine, 32 days in jail with credit for two days served, nine months probation, $225 probation fee. Also guilty of first-offense resisting arrest, $1,000 fine, nine months probation.
— Jeanell J. Peace, 40, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Aug. 25.
— Kayla J. Ivey, 33, Hastings, was charged with possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug with intent to distribute on June 5. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
— Diana L. Reher, 62, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI-alcohol, first offense, and refusal to submit to test, first offense, all on Oct. 31. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6.
— Gregory L. Dent, 29, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree assault on Oct. 18. Hearing set for 2:30 p.m Dec. 13.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Juan Covarrubias, 37, Grand Island, for third-degree domestic assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and four counts of committing child abuse negligently with no injury, all on Sept. 1.
