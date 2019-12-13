Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Mariah Left Hand Bull reported that a burglary took place at 944 S. Clark. She believes it happened late Tuesday or Wednesday morning while the family slept.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Miguel M. Hyler, 38, Norfolk, had his probation revoked and was resentenced. For attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 38 days served, post-release supervision revoked. For criminal mischief totaling $1,500 to $4,999, he was sentenced to 365 days in jail.
— Todd Duane Glaspie Jr., 28, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 36 months probation, 80 hours community service, $900 probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Monica J. Raymundo, 24, Grand Island, second-degree criminal trespass, $25 fine, six months probation. Also guilty of third-degree assault, $25 fine, six months probation.
— Kevin F. Rivas-Cabrera, 23, Grand Island, willful reckless driving, first offense, $100 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 30 days. Also guilty of obstructing a peace officer, $75 fine, six months probation, and operating a vessel to avoid arrest for a misdemeanor, $125 fine, six months probation.
— Isabel J. Pablo, 40, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Oct. 24. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Jan. 23.
— Chance Jeffrey, 24, Pueblo, Colo., was charged with committing first-degree sexual assault on June 1, 2011.
— Brian Burgess, 41, Gothenburg, was charged with issuing a no-account check worth less than $1,500, subsequent offense, on Oct. 12. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
— Israel Hidalgo-Gato, 56, Columbus, was charged with failure to report in person on July 1. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Jan. 6.
— Jeremy A. Fields, 28, Grand Island, was charged with five counts of issuing a no-account check worth less than $1,500, subsequent offense, between March 6 and May 24.
Driving Under the Influence — Jason J. Haugh, 36, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, 24 months probation, 240 hours community service, driver’s license revoked 18 months, no driving for 45 days.
