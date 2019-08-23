Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Shane Muhlbach was arrested Wednesday for robbery and domestic assault. Phyllis Vieyra reported that Muhlbach took her back pack, which contained her belongings, with force. She suffered an injury during the encounter at 1615 Elm St.
— Brittany McCoy and Yahya Abdi were contacted as occupants of a motor vehicle in which another occupant was arrested for an active arrest warrant. During the course of that arrest, methamphetamine was located, police say. A probable cause search of the vehicle and its occupants found additional drug evidence. Both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. McCoy was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Sarah Barroso was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night at Webb Road and West 16th Street. Barroso, who was a passenger, allegedly provided the false name of Hannah Baroso. It was later determined that the driver, Ashley Acunto, had an active protection order against Barroso, police say. During a search, drug paraphernalia were located. Barroso was arrested for a protection order violation, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Tom Dinsdale Automotive reported Wednesday that 2016 Chevy Malibu was stolen around June 17.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in seven cases. There were 24 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Robert Gonzales, 32, North Platte, attempt of a Class 2A felony, 18 months jail with credit for 170 days served, 18 months post-release supervision. Also guilty of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, one year in jail with credit for 170 days served, license revoked two years.
— Nicole Anne Kimpson, 25, Grand Island, possession of controlled substance, one year in jail with credit for 173 days served, 12 months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— German Escobar, 23, Grand Island, refusal to submit to test, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of attempt of a Class 4 felony, $75 fine, six months probation, and leaving accident, failing to furnish info, $100 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked one year, and leaving accident, failure to furnish info, first offense, $75 fine, six months probation.
— Fahima G. Abass, 22, homeless, was charged with criminal possession of two to three financial transaction devices on Aug. 15. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
— Jose J. Cuin, 41, Wood River, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Aug. 15. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Sept. 9.
— Frank Guerra, 39, Grand Island, was charged with domestic assault, third-degree/prior and strangulation, both on Aug. 15. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 25.
— Eddie A. Seiuliali, 60, homeless, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500 and tampering with physical evidence, both on Aug. 15. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 19.
— Ronni A. Schade, 29, Grand Island, was charged with domestic assault, third-degree/prior on July 13, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4.