Birth announcement
POWELL — To Danny and Chelsea (Olson) Powell of Wood River, a son born July 26, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Roslyn Olson of Wood River, Steve and Kathy Powell of Grand Island and Blake and Cara Horstman of Winner, S.D.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Southern Power District reported theft on Wednesday morning. A work truck was parked on the street in front of a residence overnight at 3111 Woodridge Blvd. An unknown person gained access to the truck and removed several tools. The case is under investigation.
— The owner of Richter Concrete reported Wednesday that unknown males cashed fictitious checks from his company payroll account. He said none of his payroll checks was missing. Great Western Bank, 700 N. Webb Road, said the suspects appeared to have used the company’s routing number and account number on the checks. The case is under investigation.
— J&T Valasek Farms Inc. reported Wednesday that a person cashed a forged check in the amount of $3,590.41 from a local bank. Upon investigation, it was discovered that additional forged checks were cashed in the business’ name at multiple banks. The case is under investigation.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in six cases. There were 24 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Samuel J. Garang, 57, Grand Island, failure to report every six months with a prior offense, 30 months probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 164 days served, $750 probation fee.
— Edwin Ortega, 30, Grand Island, second-degree domestic assault, 48 months probation, $1,200 probation fee. Also guilty of terroristic threats, 48 months probation.
Hall County Court
— Scott J. Hulinsky, 45, Grand Island, was charged with tampering with a witness, informant or juror and false reporting of a misdemeanor, both in January. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
— Ginika Simmons, 32, Kenesaw, was charged with committing theft by deception totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on April 7, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
— Michael D. Stafford, 43, Wood River, was charged with strangulation and committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, both on July 26. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17.
— Robert J. Rathke, 59, Union Grove, Wis., was charged with two counts of attempt of a Class 2A felony and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both on Saturday. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Sept. 3.
Driving Under the Influence — Isel Sarmiento-Rosa, 27, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Efrain Sebastian, 27, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, driver’s license revoked 18 months, ordered not to drive 45 days, 30 days in jail. Also guilty of driving during revocation/impoundment, first offense, 15 days in jail, driver’s license revoked one year, also refusal to submit to pretest, $75 fine.