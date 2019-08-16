Birth announcements
WEBER — To Brandon and Traci (Harris) Weber of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 6, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Ernie and Ronda Harris of York, Kim and Jeff Weber of Kearney and Clem Hernandez and Make Barton, both of Bluehill.
THAKUR — To Mritunjay Kumar and Garima Kumari of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 4, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
CAREY — To Kaleb and Brittany (Wood) Carey of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 6, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Bob and Melissa Carey of Osceola, Lisa and Jake Ripp of Stromsburg and Troy and Brenda Wood of Grand Island.
SHIPMAN — To Jerad Shipman and SkyeLeah Ary of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 7, 2019 at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Allegations of an inappropriate contact between a vulnerable adult and his or her caregiver have been reported and investigated. The case is open. The complainant is a 23-year-old female.
— Sharon Burhoop reported that someone shattered the rear kitchen window of her residence, entered and took the garage door remote control. The residence is on West 13th St.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in six cases. There were 23 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Joseph William Nichols, 23, Alda, had his probation revoked (original offense DUI-blood, second offense), 45 days in jail, ordered not to drive for 45 days, licenese revoked 18 months.
— Brian E. Obst, 40, Long Pine, carrying a concealed weapon, first offense, $150 fine. Also guilty of having no proof of insurance, $150 fine.
— Alyssa I. Raymer, 23, Cairo, was charged with committing second-degree assault on Aug. 8. Hearing set for 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
— Travis C. Thompson Jr., 21, homeless, was charged with possessing a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both on Aug. 11. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 3.
— Kolbin M. Stonerook, 19, Grand Island, was charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-offense resisting arrest, the former on July 23, the latter on Aug. 9. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6.
— Charles A. McDaniel, 50, Alda, was charged with commiting burglary, criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, theft by receiving stoling property worth $1,500 to $4,999 and two counts of possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, all on Aug. 11. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
Driving Under the Influence — Rebecca Lindstrom-Thacker, 52, Hastings, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, $300 fine, six months probation; Zebulon Z. Brockmann, 27, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Isidro M. Hernandez, 28, Grand Island, enhanced DUI or refusal to be tested (with one prior conviction), $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail, 24 months probation, driver’s license revoked for two years, ordered not to drive for 45 days. Also guilty of tampering or circumventing interlock, $100 fine, 24 months probation, and enhanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail with one day credit, probation for 26 months and 11 days, driver’s license revoked one year. Also guilty of having no operator’s license, $75 fine, six months probation, and improper or defective vehicle lighting, $25 fine, six months probation.