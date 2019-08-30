Birth announcements
PARTIDA — To Ramon Partida and Maria Milliam of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
LOSCHEN — To Dillon and Liz (McGowan) Loschen of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 22, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
NORDSTROM — To Timothy “T.J.” and Jacqueline (Osentowski) Nordstrom of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 26, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tim Nordstrom and Linda and Jerry Voboril, all of Wahoo, and Bruce and Chris Osentowski of Dannebrog. Great-grandparents are Lorene Stuchlik of Weston, Nancy Hehnke of Juniata and Laverne and Evelyn Osentowski of Ord. Great-great-grandparent is Verla Nabity of Wahoo.
BERGGREN — To Dane Berggren and Shelby Peitzmeier of St. Paul, a son born Aug. 25, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Elisa R. Pablo Aguilar reported that she had deposited a check from her employer, which was later found by Wells Fargo to be a counterfeit check.
— Police received a report of gunshots in the area of Fourth Street and Darr Avenue Wednesday night. An unoccupied house at 508 N. Darr was struck with a bullet.
— A woman on North Boggs Avenue reported that her neighbor made several threats to her that caused her to fear for her life. The threats could not be substantiated.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested one person on warrants in two cases. There were 16 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Nicholas R. Smith Jr., 38, Omaha, had his probation revoked. On the original offense of attempt of a Class 2A felony, he was sentenced to two years in jail with credit for 288 days and 12 months post-release supervision. On the original offense of false reporting, he was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for 288 days. He was also guilty of third-degree assault on a peace officer or health care professional, 30 months in jail with credit for 306 days served, 12 months post-release supervision, and assault by a confined person/no weapon, 18 months in jail, 12 months post reelase supervision, ordered to pay $300 monthly post-release supervision probation fee.
Hall County Court
— Yusnel Abreu Lamas, 33, Grand Island, was charged with making terroristic threats and violating a protection order, both on July 28. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
— Roger Martinez Perez De Teran, 26, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling more than $5,000 on Narch 24, Arraignment set for 1:30 pm. Sept. 18.
— Miguel F. Morales, 19, Grand Island, was charged with making terroristic threats, attempt of a Class 2A felony and criminal mischief totaling $501 to $1,499, all on Aug. 28. Preliminary hearing set for 8:45 a.m. Sept. 4.
— Kayla S. Beckemeyer, 28, Grand Island, was charged with third-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats, both on Aug. 28. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 29.
— Emmanuel D. Andrade, 18, Grand Island, was charged with terroristic threats, attempt of a Class 2A felony and criminal mischief totaling $501 to $1,499, all on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Driving Under the Influence — Kandi K. Turner, 37, Grand Island, DUI-breath, third offense, $1,000 fine, 45 days in jail, 48 months probation, driver’s license revoked five years, ordered not to drive 45 days.