Birth announcements
HARTLEY — To Josh and Amber (Clodfelter) Hartley of Grand Island, a daughter born April 7, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Lonnie and Patricia Hartley of North Platte, Robert Clodfelter of Anchorage, Alaska, and Dawn Ranstead of Port Townsend, Wash. Great-grandparent is Alice Steel of North Platte.
DELEON — To David and Ashley (Bellamy) DeLeon of Grand Island, a son born April 9, 2020, at home. Grandparents are John and Bonnie Bellamy of Cairo and Pete and Colleen DeLeon of Grand Island. Great-grandparent is Alice Bellamy of Cairo.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
All crimes reported in this news media report are felonies.
— Police responded to 115 N. Cherokee Ave. Wednesday night in regard to a report of two 15-year-old males fighting. One juvenile was found to have injuries to the eye, head and body. Some of the injuries were caused when he was struck with a broken tree branch, around 5 feet in length. The juvenile suspect also damaged two doors to the residence during the fight. The suspect was placed at a juvenile detention facility following a probation intake. He was charged with second-degree assault and criminal mischief.
— Bobi Martinez was cited for her eighth shoplifting offense early Thursday at Casey’s General Store, 1404 W. Second St. Police say she had items concealed in her purse and sweatshirt pocket.
Hall County Sheriff
No information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.