Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center נ911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
-- Jonathan Rodriguez was arrested following an accident Wednesday evening at 18th Street and Broadwell Avenue. A vehicle struck a juvenile riding a bike across Broadwell. The juvenile was injured, treated by the Grand Island Fire Department and transported to CHI St. Francis Medical Center. During the investigation, police learned that Rodriguez, the driver, smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Rodriguez also had a suspended driver’s license and a Hall County warrant. Police say he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and THC concentrate. Rodriguez was processed for DUI-drugs and then lodged at Hall County Jail. He was arrested for DUI causing great bodily injury, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving during suspension and the Hall County warrant.--
-- An anonymous caller told police the current location of Janell Perez, who had three active Hall County warrants. Perez, Shawn Arnett Jr. and another person were contacted Wednesday in a camper in front of a residence at 2616 W. First St. Perez was arrested for the Hall County warrants. A search subsequent to the arrest resulted in the discovery of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, police say. Perez was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and robbery from a previous case. Shawn Arnett Jr. was cited for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in four cases. There were 17 calls for service.
For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
