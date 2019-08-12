A photo cutline in Saturday’s paper incorrectly listed the details of a Friday afternoon accident.
According to Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering, the accident occurred at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of First and Cedar streets. Per the photo, the accident left one vehicle stopped in the intersection, while an SUV went off the road and stopped on the sidewalk next to a brick fence outside the Liederkranz.
While the cause of the accident was not immediately available Monday morning, Duering said the driver of a white Ford Explorer was cited for careless driving. He added this could be interpreted to mean the driver of the Ford Explorer was at fault in the accident.
Brad Laub, a shift commander with the Grand Island Fire Department, said one individual was transported to CHI Health St. Francis with left shoulder pain.